Leroy Milling Company Donates Blankets to Foster Children in Osceola Co.

Leroy Milling Company is finding ways to make a difference for foster kids in Osceola County.

Every year they like to raise money for an organization.

This year, it was for Eagle Village in Hersey.

They raised more than $200, allowing them to donate 70 blankets to kids and teens at Eagle Village.

The fundraiser coordinator says it was a community effort.

“We love to be helpful in the community, but really it’s the community that came together and to support each other to help children in need,” said Emily David, Fundraiser Coordinator.

Click here to find out how you can also donate to Eagle Village.