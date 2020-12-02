Lake County Deputies Find Meth, Open Intoxicants During Traffic Stop

Deputies found drugs during a traffic stop in Lake County.

Lake County deputies stopped a car in Pleasant Plains Township Monday.

After searching the car, deputies say they also found suspected meth and open intoxicants.

They arrested the passenger wanted for a felony warrant and the driver was cited for open intoxicants.

The next day, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office asked the Newaygo County Emergency Response Team to search a home about a mile and a half down the road from where they made the traffic stop.

That’s where they found more suspected drugs.

The sheriff’s office says charges are pending and the case is still under investigation.