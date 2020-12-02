Justice Department Investigates Alleged Presidential Pardon Bribery Scheme

The Justice Department is investigating a potential bribery scheme involving presidential pardons.

Recently unsealed court records show a judge reviewed a request from prosecutors to access documents as part of a bribery-for-pardon investigation.

Prosecutors believe money was funneled to the White House or related political committees in exchange for a pardon from President Trump.

The documents didn’t reveal a timeline or name any of those potentially involved.

No one appears to have been charged with a related crime to date.

The White House has not yet commented.

President Trump has granted 29 pardons and commuted 16 sentences during his presidency, several of whom are close to him.