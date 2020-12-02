Iosco County Man Accused of Holding Woman Against Her Will

Michigan State Police arrested an Iosco County man after they say he held a woman hostage.

Police responded to a house Tuesday night just before 5 on Townline Road in Tawas Township.

They say there were reports of a man holding a gun to a woman’s head while keeping her in the house against her will.

Troopers were able to convince the man to come outside, and the woman was able to leave the house.

The man then went back inside and barricaded himself inside the home.

He eventually surrendered and was arrested for false imprisonment, kidnapping and other charges.