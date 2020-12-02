Indoor Restaurant Restrictions Force Businesses to Make Changes

It’s been about two weeks since restaurants and bars have been shutdown a second time this year. Now, after the Michigan Restaurants and Lodging Association’s bid to revoke the shutdown was denied—Short’s Brewing says they’ve been forced to adapt once again.

“I just try to be prepared for whatever comes next. We’ve had a lot of changes this year and we’ve always tried to be one step ahead,” said Shorts Brewing Pub manager, Erin Kuethe.

She says that even before the shutdown of indoor dining they made plans to expand their take windows to protect their guests.

Kuethe says, “In order to keep our capacity limited we wanted to make sure all of the take out business was done through the outside. So, no one has to come inside to pick up their food.”

Short’s says sales aren’t as low as expected, but they still aren’t meeting last years numbers.

Kuethe says, “It’s probably one of these slowest periods that we have traditionally. So, there are days when we’re down a little bit but there are days when we’re getting fairly close to what we did last year.”

The Grand Traverse Distillery has also seen a drop in business since closing their tasting room.

Master Distiller, Landis Rabish says “Since the start of this second shutdown we’re down about 33% in sales out the door.”

He says they have had to revisit the drawing board of how to let customers try their products.

Rabish says, “The best way to showcase that is to describe what people are drinking as their drinking it. So, we can’t do that now. What we can do is cocktails to go.”

Both Shorts and Grand Traverse Distillery are still taking curbside orders until the three week long pause in indoor dining is lifted on December 8th.