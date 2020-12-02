Healthy Living: How to Boost Your Credit Score

Only 1% of Americans have the perfect credit score of 850.

But you don’t need to hit 850 to get the best rates when it comes to financing a home or car. You can get favorable rates with a 740 or above.

Watch the video above for some tips on how you can boost your score in Healthy Living.

To give you an idea on how your credit score can impact a 30-year fixed mortgage on a $200,000 home: if your credit score is above 760, you’ll pay $996 a month.

If it’s below 639, you’ll pay almost $200 more each month, costing you a total of almost $70,000 extra in interest.

You can check out your credit score for free at Credit Karma, Credit Sesame, and Credit.com.