Healthy Living: Breakthrough Treatment for Lung Cancer

Researchers say 2020 has been a year with tremendous advances for lung cancer.

In fact, in a highly unusual move earlier this year, a clinical trial for a new drug was stopped early after patients were having overwhelming success on it.

In Healthy Living, Courtney Doyle has more on the drug and what this may mean for doctors on the frontlines of the fight against this disease.

EGFR stands for epidermal growth factor receptor.

An AGFR mutation is present in about 15% of all lung cancer cases in the United States.

The mutations are higher in lung cancers with non-smokers.

Also, doctor burns just found out the FDA is granting accelerated review for Tagrisso, which means a decision can be expected in less than six months.