Founder of Irish Boat Shop Dies at 83-Years-Old

An icon of boating in northern Michigan has passed away.

The Irish Boat Shop says founder Dave Irish died at his home Monday, surrounded by his family.

Irish founded the company in 1961 and it’s since expanded to three locations.

He also competed in several national and world championship sailboat racing events earning Old Goat status in the Bayview and Chicago Yacht Clubs.

He was also a founding member of the Little Traverse Yacht Club, Little Traverse Conservancy, and even found the time to serve Harbor Springs as councilman and mayor.

Dave Irish was 83.