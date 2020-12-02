EGLE to Host Virtual Public Meeting to Discuss Michigan Disposal Waste Treatment Plant License Renewal

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy is holding a virtual meeting on Monday.

The meeting gives the community a chance to learn about the license renewal application submitted by the Michigan Disposal Waste Treatment Plant.

Hazardous waste site licenses must be renewed every ten years and the process allows EGLE to affirm site information, review operations and enhance license requirements.

EGLE will also be discussing their license review process.

You can join in on the meeting starting at 6 p.m. on Monday.