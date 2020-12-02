Donor Offers $100k in Matching Funds for The Bay Theatre

The Bay Theatre just got a big boost! A donor has offered $100,000 in matching funds to the Suttons Bay cinema.

A passionate group of community members turned The Bay into a nonprofit last year.

Now, they’re trying to get their neighbors to step up and donate so they can cash in on potentially up to $200,000 of funds to help them along.

With theatres closed right now, they’re losing money, and the matching donation will help them continue to operate and offer programming once they open back up again.

“The matching gift right now is not about how to survive the next couple months. It’s really how to survive the next, you know, decade, two decades, whatever it’s really so setting us up for the future,” said president Rick Andrews.

To donate to The Bay Theatre, go to https://thebaytheatre.com/support-the-bay/