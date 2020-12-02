Cooking With Chef Hermann: Smoked Salmon-Butternut Squash Cakes

Smoked Salmon-Butternut Squash Cakes

Ingredients:

4 oz. smoked salmon, hot or mild

1 C butternut squash shredded

1 egg

2 TB Mayonnaise

3TB Chickpea flour

½ tsp granulated garlic

½ tsp onion powder

½ tsp salt

1 tsp parsley

Oil for frying-about 1 inch in heavy pan

Garnish: ¼ C whole milk yogurt or sour cream mixed with a pinch of dill

Directions:

Mix ingredients together and form into patties. Chill.

Heat oil in heavy pan to medium high heat. Fry the cakes until golden brown, flipping once.