Cooking With Chef Hermann: Smoked Salmon-Butternut Squash Cakes
Ingredients:
- 4 oz. smoked salmon, hot or mild
- 1 C butternut squash shredded
- 1 egg
- 2 TB Mayonnaise
- 3TB Chickpea flour
- ½ tsp granulated garlic
- ½ tsp onion powder
- ½ tsp salt
- 1 tsp parsley
- Oil for frying-about 1 inch in heavy pan
- Garnish: ¼ C whole milk yogurt or sour cream mixed with a pinch of dill
Directions:
Mix ingredients together and form into patties. Chill.
Heat oil in heavy pan to medium high heat. Fry the cakes until golden brown, flipping once.