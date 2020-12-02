Cooking With Chef Hermann: Smoked Salmon-Butternut Squash Cakes

Smoked Salmon-Butternut Squash Cakes

Ingredients:

  • 4 oz. smoked salmon, hot or mild
  • 1 C butternut squash shredded
  • 1 egg
  • 2 TB Mayonnaise
  • 3TB Chickpea flour
  • ½ tsp granulated garlic
  • ½ tsp onion powder
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 1 tsp parsley
  • Oil for frying-about 1 inch in heavy pan
  • Garnish: ¼ C whole milk yogurt or sour cream mixed with a pinch of dill

Directions:

Mix ingredients together and form into patties. Chill.

Heat oil in heavy pan to medium high heat.  Fry the cakes until golden brown, flipping once.

