Contractors Face Long Wait Times for Materials in Petoskey

Ironwood Construction Company in Petoskey, like many other contractors, has had to adapt to the ever-changing environment presented by COVID-19.

Owner Serenity Dankert says one of the biggest issues is scheduling. They have more places to be then their time allows. “The other issue we’re seeing are the materials–the availability of getting materials on time,” she said. “The lead times are sometimes triple what they normally are.”

The company is currently working on a project for the First Presbyterian Church located downtown, but it’ s been taking longer because of the lack of materials available. Some of the simplest parts of the project are proving to be time-consuming. “Been waiting for a set of hardware for over a month now for a front door,” she said.

The long wait times is partly the result of COVID affecting local suppliers. “We did have a couple of issues where our local suppliers were shut down because they had COVID outbreaks within their stores.”

Pastor with the church, Ryan Donahoe says they began their project back in March, and they weren’t expecting it to last this long. “We’re ready for things to be done that’s for sure,” he said. Donahoe understands the delays, and says the project should be completed in about a month. “We’re willing to wait. We want to have a great final project and that’s kind of how it is with construction, especially around here with all the delays and all the shutdowns because of COVID.”