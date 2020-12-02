CHOICES of Manistee Receives Pillowcase Donation from 100 Women Who Care

CHOICES Emergency Shelter in Manistee got a donation from the Women’s Network just in time for the holidays.

The shelter received 28 sets of handmade pillowcases, blankets, and eye masks for the women that come to the shelter.

Normally, the organization 100 Women Who Care hosts a purse and personal items drive for women at the emergency shelter. But they wanted to change things up this year.

“Women donated a new or used purse and put personal care products in it, and we have done that for about five years very successfully,” said the Christmas Carol Pillowcase Project organizer Judy Crockett. “But this year we wanted to do something a little bit different.”

Their goal was to have 25 pillowcase projects done. They currently have 125.

“We had seamstresses from all over the county who participated,” Crockett said. “The Victorian Quilters Guild, the Artsy Women in Onekama, and just a variety of people who women, especially who just sew at home.”

Manistee resident Debbie Makowski made the 28 sets donated to CHOICES, and she says this became a fun project for her to do.

“I’m just blessed and thankful that I can do something like this,” Makowski said. “I could write a check, but I love to do things with my hands and it keeps me busy. It was such great joy and to know that someone in the community is going to get a smile on their face over a pillow and a blanket. It touches my heart.”

And CHOICES knows the women that come to their shelter will appreciate the goodwill from the community.

“When clients come here and they have survived domestic violence, sometimes they have very few of their personal belongings with them,” said Susan, a counselor at CHOICES. “Now, we’ll be able to give the clients that come here to stay for shelter something very beautiful that they’ll treasure and also let them know that people in the community are thinking about them.”

Other donations of pillowcases will be made to various organizations in Manistee county such as the Manistee County Commission on Aging, ECHO His Love, Safe Harbor overnight shelter, Staircase Youth Services, and Manistee Friendship Society.