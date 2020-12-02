CDC on Vaccine: Health Care Workers, Long-Term Care Facilities Should be First in Line

Advisors at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended who should get the coronavirus vaccine first once it’s approved.

In a 13 to one vote, they said the vaccine should be first given to health care workers and people living in long-term care facilities.

Both the Pifzer and Mondera vaccines have not yet been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use in the U.S., but Britain became the first to announce its approval of Pfizer Wednesday morning.

The FDA will be meeting on Dec. 10 to make a decision on the Pfizer vaccine.

Dr. José Romero, with the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, says “We hope to get vaccine into arms as soon as 24-hours after receiving the vaccine here in the states.”

Federal documents point to Dec. 15 being the day states will start receiving the vaccine from Pfizer.

And the Monderna vaccine is expected to become available one week later.

Many hospitals and pharmacies are wasting no time preparing for the delivery of the vaccine. They’re installing freezers that can hold Pfizer’s vaccine at temperatures of 94 degrees below zero.