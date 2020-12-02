Bipartisan Stimulus Bill Effort: $908 Billion Proposal

As many Americans continue to wait for help, lawmakers on Capitol Hill are taking action to try and pass a much needed new COVID-19 stimulus relief bill.

A group of bipartisan lawmakers unveiled a $908 billion stimulus proposal Tuesday.

This comes as key programs put in place earlier this year to help Americans get through the pandemic are set to expire in the coming weeks.

The programs include a moratorium on evictions and a federal student loan payment freeze.

The bipartisan group of lawmakers says a new bill is needed before the presidential inauguration on Jan. 20.

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski says “We cannot abandon the American people, the families who are suffering at this time.”

Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer says “This four month COVID-19 emergency relief package will help get us through the hardest months of winter and into a new administration.”

If a new stimulus relief bill doesn’t get passed before Jan. 20, sources close to President-elect Joe Biden say one of his plans for the first 100 days in office is to work on an expansive stimulus plan.