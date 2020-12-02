Betsie Valley Elementary Students Stay Active During COVID-19 With Fitness Tracker

Students at Betsie Valley Elementary School now have a fun and competitive way to stay active.

“Running, I love running,” says second grader Gwendolyn Hoffman. “I signed up for cross country and I was the first kid from the school, so I got a cool water bottle.”

Now, thanks to a grant by the Manistee County Community foundation, she can track how far she goes.

“I can see how many steps I take in an hour and my heartbeat, it’s kind of cool,” says Hoffman.

Second grade teacher Asa Kelly says, “We’re really big on getting kids active here and getting them healthy, and then teaching them about healthy food choices and healthy life choices. And we’ve been doing this for many, many years.”

The $3,545 grant helped Betsie Valley take their Healthy Kid Power Project to the next level… It helped them purchase fitness trackers for students in order to promote a healthy lifestyle.

Laura Heintzelman, president and C.E.O of the Manistee County Community Foundation, says, “Not only building healthy bodies, but also as we know it’s so important to build healthy minds and mental wellbeing as well.”

The grant was made possible through the Minger Family Endowment Fund, created to enhance and expand recreation opportunities in Manistee County.

Kelly says teaching healthy lifestyle lessons is especially important during COVID-19:

“Obviously we learned a lot during COVID that the healthier you are, the stronger your bodies chances to fight these kinds of things off, not just COVID, but the flu and any illness.”

As well as a fun and competitive way for kids to just be kids and get outdoors to move, run and play.

“Kids are sitting in front of a device all day long and they don’t have those set recess times, those set break times throughout the day,” says Kelly.

And Hoffman approves!

“I think they’re going to like it,” says Hoffman. “They can spend their energy and when they go back into the classroom, they don’t have a lot of energy and spend it out here.”