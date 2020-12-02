Benzie Shores District Library Starts Construction on Expansion Project

Benzie Shores District Library has started construction on its expansion project.

The library is adding 2,000 square feet to its existing building. The new space will be dedicated for children’s programs and meeting rooms.

The project is expected to cost nearly $1 million. The library was able to pay for the expansion project through grants and money saved in its reserves.

Library Director Stacy Pasche say, “The amount of support that we’ve had for this project, despite the current circumstances, has been a little overwhelming, so to me this project represents that this community is ready to look towards the future and this is just a good representation of that.”

The expansion is expected to be completed in the spring or early summer of 2021.

The library is taking donations to help pay for furniture, technology and landscaping. You can help by donating here.