Author Spotlight: Alexis & Justin Black

She lost her mom and then her dad ended up in prison. His parents surrendered him to CPS at the age of 9. We meet two outstanding former foster kids, Alexis and Justin Black, who are defying the odds of such a traumatic beginning. We learned more about them in this Author Spotlight, and how they are “redefining normal” when it comes to foster kids.

To learn more about their book, : How Two Foster Kids Beat the Odds and Discovered Healing, Happiness, and Love, click here.