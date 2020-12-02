Art Reach of Mid-Michigan Hosting Variety of Virtual Art Classes

With the weather getting colder, many of us are spending more time indoors.

Art Reach of Mid-Michigan is hosting a slew of virtual workshops to keep you stimulated and help keep the community engaged in art.

For those looking to get into the holiday spirit, they are hosting some rustic holiday sign virtual classes.

Maybe you have more than enough holiday décor? They are also hosting a whimsical wind chimes virtual class as well.

For both classes, Art Reach puts together a kit for you to pick up. Then you’ll follow along with the instructor at home via Zoom.

The four’s Xavier Hershovitz and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson got some crafting tips for both projects ahead of the virtual classes.

