Vaccine Distribution Involves Partnership Between Airlines, Delivery Services

As the nation continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic, significant steps are being taken to make a coronavirus vaccine available as soon as possible.

The CDC will hold a hearing Tuesday to discuss who should receive the COVID-19 vaccine first once it’s approved. And the FDA will decide next week whether to approve Pfizer’s vaccine.

The FDA is expected to make decision on Moderna’s vaccine shortly after the Pfizer decision.

The nation’s top infectious disease doctor, Dr. Anthony Facui, says the benefits of receiving the vaccine outweigh the risks. And he encourages every American to get the coronavirus vaccine as soon as it’s available to them.

“If you want to be part of the solution, get vaccinated and say, ‘I’m not going to be one of the people that’s going to be a stepping stone for the virus to go to somebody else. I’m going to be a dead end to the virus,” Fauci said.

Dr. Fauci also says we may see surge upon surge of COVID-19 cases as we wait for a vaccine.

Airlines and delivery services are already working to distribute the vaccine. United Airlines has started using charter flights to ship Pfizer’s vaccine from overseas to the U.S. ahead of the FDA approval.

Once the vaccine gets approved, DHL will play a crucial role in distributing the vaccine. For international shipments, they will be moving them from the factory to an airport—under guard.

After the vaccine ships from one airport to another, companies like FedEx will work to quickly get the vaccine from central shipping hubs out to communities.

The overall challenge distributing the Pfizer vaccine is it has to be kept at 94 degrees below zero. Doses have to be shipped in specialized containers packed with dry ice.

If Moderna’s vaccine gets approved by the FDA in the coming weeks, it will be easier to ship because it doesn’t need to be stored at a low temperature.