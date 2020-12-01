Taste the Local Difference: Michigan Local Gift Guide

Friend of ‘The Four’, Tricia Phelps from Taste the Local Difference, walks us through their annual Michigan Local Gift Guide, and how you can purchase with a purpose this holiday season.

“It’s a curated list of over 60 gifts made, grown, or crafted my local Michigan producers,” Tricia explains. “You can by business or product type “.

Some of their categories include “Drinks”, “Savory”, and “Gifts from the Heart” options.

The “Drinks” category carries various teas, coffees, liquor, and wines from local breweries, vineyards, and tea houses. “Brewt’s Bloody Mary Mix is one of my favorites,” said Tricia. “They are Grand Rapids based and get their name from the owner’s very cute chihuahua named Brewtus. The mix tastes like real tomatoes, it’s got a little bit of a kick, and it’s made with all natural ingredients and no preservatives”. You can also gift “experiences” like virtual tastings as well.

Then, for those who aren’t a fan of the sweets, the “Savory” category features flavorful finds like spice blends, cooking classes, gift bundles, CSA shares, and cookbooks. “One of my favorites in this category is Cheeky Spices,”. Tricia also added that they are safe for people with allergies and food sensitivities.

Lastly, the “Gifts from the Heart” option showcases various community-building organizations and ways to donate to them. Tricia explains it as the “gift that keeps on giving”.

“Michigan Food & Farming Systems for example is the oldest small family farm and sustainable agriculture non-profit in the state. They are doing really valuable work with beginning and historically underserved farmers. So you can make a real impact here in supporting small farm viability”.

The guide will continue to grow, so be sure to check back in regularly. “It’s so important these local people will be able to pay rent, put food on the table because of your purchases,” Tricia expressed. “While your dollars are a drop in the bucket for big box stores”.

For more information about Taste the Local Difference’s Michigan Local Gift Guide, click here.