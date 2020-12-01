Shopping Local this Season with Pure Michigan

You can help our small businesses thrive this holiday season and all year round, by choosing to shop, stay, and play local. Dave Lorenze from Travel Michigan explains Pure Michigan’s latest initiative, and why you should shop small.

“Act as though if you are a tourist in your own town,” Lorenze said. “Explore some of the downtown shops you may have never visited before, or order take out from that one restaurant you’ve always wanted to try”. Lorenze also added that there are around 10-million people in Michigan and that if we all went out and spend a few dollars at a local shop, it would make a huge difference.

For those who aren’t sure where to start or what’s in your township, village, or city, Pure Michigan has created a hub, or a Michigan Gift Guide that features small businesses around the state. This includes locally made wines, beers, and tasty treats. Or, maybe you’re looking for a handmade fleece sweater made from alpaca fiber from a Michigan farm.

To check out all of the wonderful options for locally made gifts, click here.