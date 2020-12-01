Record Number of COVID-19 Patients in Hospitals

The U.S. hit a new record on Sunday: 93,000 Americans were hospitalized due to the virus.

Hospitals in Rhode Island even ran out of beds on Monday. Now they’re sending patients to field hospitals.

As the country waits for a vaccine, health officials are bracing for a post-Thanksgiving coronavirus surge.

About 50 million Americans traveled over the holiday. Now doctors worry the high number of travelers will supercharge the spread of the virus.

But airlines and delivery services are already working to distribute the vaccine, which health experts say is crucial in stopping the pandemic with less loss of life and economic strain.

President Trump’s special pandemic advisor, Dr. Scott Atlas, stepped down on Monday. He took to Twitter to post his resignation later.

As of now, the White House has not commented on his resignation.