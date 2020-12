Newaygo Co. Sheriff Seeks Help Finding Stolen Trailer

12-01-20 MTM NEWAYGO STOLEN TRAILER VO 2

12-01-20 MTM NEWAYGO STOLEN TRAILER VO

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a stolen trailer.

The sheriff’s department says this trailer was stolen from the harvest church on the corner of 72nd Street and Warner Avenue.

They say the suspect was driving an older model white panel van.

If you have any information on the trailer or suspect, contact Deputy Ouwinga at 231-689-7303 or Central Dispatch at 231-689-5288.