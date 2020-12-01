MTM On The Road: 2021 Wooden Nickel Tour Kicks Off

The success of the 2020 Wooden Nickel Tour in Houghton Lake was so great, they’re kicking off a brand new tour on Tuesday.

It all started at Under the Windmill in Houghton Lake.

The Wooden Nickel Tour gives tourists and locals a fun way to see all the many businesses that make up the area.

The 2021 tour is kicking off with an outdoor launch party starting at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Anyone who enters the Nickel Run and collects the most nickels between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. can win a free tour t-shirt.

They have lots of other great deals and gifts going on.

Our On The Road crew, Katie and Stephanie, are getting things started and bringing us all the details of the new tour.