Seasonally unadjusted unemployment rates fell in all 17 of Michigan’s major labor market areas during October.

That’s according to a reported released today from the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget.

Jobless rates rose in all 17 Michigan labor market areas over the year.

The most notable over-the-year unemployment rate advance occurred in the Muskegon metro area with a rate increase of 2.9% points since October 2019.