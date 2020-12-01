Michigan Couple Married for Nearly 50 Years Die From COVID-19

A Michigan couple married for almost 50 years died from the coronavirus just one minute apart.

Leslie and Patricia McWaters were married for 47 years, inseparable since the day they met.

Patricia was a no-nonsense surgical nurse.

Leslie was a fun-loving truck driver.

And somehow their personalities were a perfect fit.

But the coronavirus was a battle this elderly couple from Jackson couldn’t beat.

Leslie and Patricia were great grandparents when they passed away.

Their family says hopes their family’s loss helps prevent others.

They say wearing a mask and following safety precautions can make all the difference.