M-46 Head-On Crash Kills 2 Drivers in Montcalm Co.
A head-on crash killed two people in Montcalm County on Monday.
State police say it happened around 6:30 p.m. on M-46 near Cedar Lake Road in Home Township.
Michigan State Police say the two drivers, a 21-year-old man and 23-year-old woman, died of their injuries.
The man, Josue Chaparro, was from Oaklahoma. State police say he was headed east on M-46 when he crossed the center line, hitting a truck driven by St Louis resident Breanna VanHorn.
Neither vehicle had passengers.
Investigators say it is still under investigation, but they do not believe alcohol was a factor.