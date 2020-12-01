M-46 Head-On Crash Kills 2 Drivers in Montcalm Co.

A head-on crash killed two people in Montcalm County on Monday.

State police say it happened around 6:30 p.m. on M-46 near Cedar Lake Road in Home Township.

Michigan State Police say the two drivers, a 21-year-old man and 23-year-old woman, died of their injuries.

The man, Josue Chaparro, was from Oaklahoma. State police say he was headed east on M-46 when he crossed the center line, hitting a truck driven by St Louis resident Breanna VanHorn.

Neither vehicle had passengers.

Investigators say it is still under investigation, but they do not believe alcohol was a factor.