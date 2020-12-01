Living Right: Downloading Your Data

We’ve all heard the stories of big brother watching our every online move.

But how much of your data have you really lost track of?

How many people have your information? And how do you find out?

Living Right has the details on downloading your data.

While many companies make it easy to get a copy of your data, your archive doesn’t show you everything.

Sites like Facebook track your web and location history as much as possible and you won’t find all of that in your data request download.

You can view your location history on Facebook by going to settings, location, and click view location history.