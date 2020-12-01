Good Reads from Brilliant Books: “Wreck This Journal” by Keri Smith

If you’re looking to put off some steam in a creative way, you may want to start a journal. But, for those who aren’t into traditional journal keeping, you may want to check out the latest Good Reads from Brilliant Books. Literature lover, Anthony Ascione gives us a look inside Wreck This Journal by Keri Smith.

“Right now, I feel like people might be feeling a little bit frustrated by these current unprecedented times,” said Anthony. “This journal actually encourages you to be disruptive, while being creative”. Each page gives you some directions like, “Chew on this page, but don’t swallow it”. It also invites its readers to draw, write, and use their imaginations.

“It comes in all sorts of crazy covers,” Anthony explained. “This is one that I feel like anyone could have fun with, and give one as a gift”.

For more information about Wreck This Journal by Keri Smith, click here.