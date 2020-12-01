Gladwin County Man Pleads Guilty to Threatening Trump Whistleblower’s Lawyer

We have an update on the Gladwin County man charged with making a threat during President Donald Trump’s impeachment case.

Tuesday, that man pleaded guilty to interstate communication of a threat to injure in federal court.

Last November, Brittan Atkinson from Gladwin County sent a threatening email to the lawyer of President Trump’s whistleblower.

The message stated: “All traitors must die miserable deaths. Those that represent traitors shall meet the same fate, we will hunt you down and bleed you out like the pigs you are. We have nothing but time, and you are running out of it. Keep looking over your shoulder, we know who you are, where you live, and who you associate with, we are all strangers in a crowd to you, the next move is yours.”

Atkinson will spend up to five years in prison.