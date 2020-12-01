Giving Tuesday: Manistee Chamber Shows Support for Manistee Hospital

“It’s very important to have a strong healthcare system facility in the community.”

The Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce is highlighting Munson Healthcare of Manistee today for Giving Tuesday.

This year, Manistee Hospital is celebrating 50 years of providing care to the Manistee community.

The hospital will soon undergo a renovation of its emergency department and is only $300,000 dollars away from its fundraising goal of one million dollars.

On Tuesday, the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce is asking people to support the emergency department renovation project at Manistee Hospital.

“Having a strong healthcare system in our community is extremely important for our residents and as Manistee grows, we’re having a lot of interest in the community recently so we hope that we can continue to support our healthcare system,” says Stacie Bytwork, President of the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Munson Foundation is also matching all donations, dollar-for-dollar. up to $80,000.

Click here to help.