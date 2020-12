A good pair of diamond earrings are the perfect way to any jewelry lover’s heart. Today we’re giving away a stunning pair of diamond studs from Vince’s Jewelers! Vince’s Jewelers has been buying and selling stunning jewelry for 38 years now. So it’s no surprise that they picked out these eye-catching earrings! They make the perfect finishing touch to any outfit.

Call into the four today for your chance to win these stunning earrings!