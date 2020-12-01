“Fostering” Hope with Bethany Christian Services

The drastic changes in how we all work together have greatly affected how many adoption and foster agencies perform their work. We caught up with Bethany Christian Services in the Grand Traverse region to learn more about their services, and how they are still finding families for foster children despite the pandemic.

If finding good homes for children in need wasn’t hard enough, try doing all of your job duties virtually while still connecting kids with their foster or forever families. The adoption and licensing program supervisor for Bethany Christian Services, Roy Franklin is trying his best though, and encouraging those interested to learn more about the fostering and adoption process. “We are doing all of our services still virtually. So, if we have folks that are interested in becoming foster parents we’re still doing orientation, every single month”. He explained how it’s a “no-commitment” course. So, if you feel like being a foster or adoptive parent isn’t for you, but want to support in other ways, you can!

You can either donate your time or make a monetary donation. “We need lots of volunteers that assist in things like transporting a child to a doctor’s appointment,” said Franklin.

