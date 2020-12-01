Erosion Causes Damage at Petoskey Marina

Record high water levels have been affecting many of the shorelines across Michigan, causing erosion and damaging the surrounding environment.

In Petoskey, it’s been taking it’s toll on the marina.

Concrete near the docks has started cracking and debris has been washing ashore.

If steps aren’t taken, serious damage to the marina could be the result.

The city has commissioned a study to find out what steps can be taken to protect it.

Parks and Recreation Director for the City of Petoskey, Kendall Klingelsmith says they have rarely had to deal with situations like this.

“It looked like a war zone down ere a couple of weeks ago with just the debris. We had logs, we had concrete, we had rocks in places that we’ve never seen them,” said Klingelsmith,