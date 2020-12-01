Charlevoix Circle of Arts Hosts Holiday mARkeT, Features Over 40 Northern Michigan Artists

The holiday shopping season is in full swing!

Do you have that “hard to buy for” person on your list?

Well, the Charlevoix Circle of Arts may have just the thing!

They are hosting their annual holiday mARkeT.

It brings together artists from across the area and across mediums for some unique gifts.

They have over 40 local artists from Northern Michigan, which includes a variety of items from ornaments to candles, to pottery and fine art.

They are open for in-person shopping but also take phone orders and offer shipping and curbside pickup. They also have personal shopper volunteer who will video chat with you and take you around virtually so you can shop that way.

The four’s Xavier Hershovitz and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson checked it out and have more in the video above.

To learn more about the Charlevoix Circle of Arts holiday mARkeT, click here.