Biden Continues Presidential Transition

President-elect Joe Biden will officially announce members of his economic team Tuesday. Many of the team members are women.

On Monday, Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received their first intelligence briefing. They also held meetings with transition advisors.

Meanwhile, President Trump took to Twitter, tweeting about how his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani held a hearing about alleged election fraud with some Republican lawmakers of the Arizona state legislature.

At the same time, Arizona certified their election results to Biden.

“These election results are the result of free and fair and accurate and secure election that was held according Arizona laws. There is no evidence of fraud.”

Sources say Biden has three candidates for defense secretary. They include former Obama-era defense official Michele Flournoy, retired Army General Lloyd Austin, and former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson.