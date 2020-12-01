Better Business Bureau Gives Tips on Staying Clear from Scams on Giving Tuesday

It’s Giving Tuesday, and unfortunately, that gives scammers another way to take your money.

Experts say you should not let that deter you from donating.

The Better Business Bureau has some tips to help you give safely.

They say to make sure you have the exact name of the charity to avoid a false identity.

The BBB also says to steer clear of on the spot donations, especially with organizations you’re not familiar with.

Their number one tip is just do your research.

“Find that thing you are passionate about, that thing you want to help with and find an organization that’s doing that. Do a google search. See what people are saying and then take that next step and reach out to them. Give them a call. Find out about their organization and ask some questions about how your donation will be used,” said Troy Baker, Director of the Better Business Bureau.

For more tips on how to give safely this Giving Tuesday and throughout the holiday season, click here.