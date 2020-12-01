Artist Profile: Katie Lowran
We explore the wonderful works by the talented Katie Lowran. She showcases her creations, and explains how a tragic moment and her passion for colors were the inspiration to become an artist.
Who are you?
“I am Katie Lowran and I reside in Traverse City. I’ve been here for 18 years.”
How did you get started?
“Well, like many of us, sometimes bad things happen. I had a devastating loss a few years ago, and shortly after that, I had like a “Field of Dreams” moment. I went to go buy a tube of electric blue paint, and I started to paint. The feeling was so strong and compelling, it was like a very strong pull. And, I’ve painted over 100 pieces in the last two years.”
What are your favorite mediums?
“I work with vibrant colors of acrylic paints, and I use a lot of layering in those paints so it’s a pretty emotional experience.”
What inspires you?
“Passion is all about passion. It’s inspired by those moments, whether it be from a person, a place, or a memory that those things leave us breathless.”
What do you hope people get from your pieces?
“I hope that people have a feeling of being moved or touched when they spend time in my work. And then, that they act in a manner of kindness following that moment.”
