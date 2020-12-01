AG Barr: No Evidence of Widespread Voter Fraud

Attorney General William Barr says the Justice Department has not uncovered any evidence of widespread voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Barr said U.S. attorneys and FBI agents have been working diligently to follow up on specific complaints and information they’ve received, but they’ve uncovered no evidence that would change the outcome of the election.

His comments come despite President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that the election was stolen, and his refusal to concede his loss to President-elect Joe Biden.