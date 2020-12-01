Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday: Hugo, Beans & Ty

HUGO

BEANS

TY

It’s Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Hugo, Beans and Ty—just three of Northern Michigan’s many great, adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

First up, meet Hugo.

He is an 8-year-old Alaskan malamute, a very large dog that’s active and playful.

He especially enjoys going on long walks, car rides and other adventures.

He would prefer a home with no other pets.

You can find Hugo at a few steps from Home Inc. in Gladwin.

Next up, meet Beans. He is a domestic short hair mix. This cat is very outgoing, loving and playful.

Beans likes to look out the window and watch birds and squirrels. He also loves to be petted and will even beg you to cuddle him.

You can meet Beans at the Lake County Animal Control in Baldwin.

Lastly, we have Ty. He is also a domestic short hair mix.

Ty is just a little kitten but he’s already housetrained and ready to find his forever home.

He loves to cuddle and will tell you how much he loves it by his loud purr.

When Ty isn’t cuddled up, he loves to play.

You can find ty at One Love Rescue in Houghton Lake.

Tune in to MTM each Tuesday at 5:20 a.m. And 8:50 a.m. For more lovable Northern Michigan pets in search of families of their own!