Wisconsin Recount Complete, Biden Wins State’s 10 Electoral Votes

A recount in Wisconsin’s presidential election is complete, confirming Joe Biden won the state’s 10 electoral votes.

The recount finished up Sunday afternoon, actually giving Biden a net gain of 87 votes.

But President Trump is still claiming the election was rigged while providing evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Many of the Trump campaign’s lawsuits against the election have been thrown out, including a recent one in Pennsylvania.

The state’s Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit on Saturday filed by congressman Mike Kelly trying to halt the certification of Biden’s win.

This comes as many Republican lawmakers are finding it harder to defend the president’s election fraud claims.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says “The transition is what is important. The words of President Trump are not quite as significant.”

President Trump is also claiming foreign leaders are calling to say this was “The most messed up election they’ve ever seen.” However, the White House has not provided any transcripts of calls with foreign leaders since the election and almost every U.S. ally has called to congratulate Joe Biden.