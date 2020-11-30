White Cloud Police Need Help Finding Parole Absconder

Police say a man on parole for assault, drugs and accosting a minor removed his tether in Newaygo County.

Keith Ames is on parole for assault, home invasion, meth, and accosting a child for immoral purposes.

White Cloud police say he removed his tether Monday. Now they need help tracking Ames down.

He is 5’6” and weighs 175 pounds.

He also has several tattoos including symbols on his face and neck, as well as the words “white trash” on his hands.

If you have seen this man call White Cloud police at (231) 652-1121.