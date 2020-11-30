Toys for Tots to Host ‘Stuffin’ Week’

With Thanksgiving behind us, all eyes are on Christmas, and Toys for Toys of Northwest Michigan is counting on you to help make sure every child has a gift to open this year.

The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office will have a patrol car outside of Papano’s Pizza on Beulah from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday collecting donations.

On Thursday, you can drop off donations at Serra Subaru of Traverse City until 6 p.m.

On Friday, you’ll find a bus parked in front of the Traverse City Meijer from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Meijer says it will match every toy donation made that day.

“This is usually the busiest week that we have in the course of the campaign,” said Mike Kent, assistant coordinator for Toys for Tots of Northwest Michigan. “This year with COVID, we have no idea what to expect this year. But we know that every time we’ve gone to this community and explained what the need is, this community has always responded very generously.”

Toys for Tots is still accepting cash donations as well in an effort to limit the number of people touching the toys amid the COVID-19 pandemic.