TCPD, GTCO Sheriff’s Partner with MSP’s Angel Program

The Traverse City Police Department and Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office are the newest partners of the Michigan State Police’s Angel Program.

The Angel Program allows individuals struggling with alcohol or drug addictions to walk in to the police station and seek help without fear of punishment.

Local volunteer “angels” are called in to help guide them through the next steps to recovery.

“If they have family members or have questions about addiction for their loved ones, we can help assist them as well. And then obviously if a person is ready and they’re willing to seek treatment that, we have an open door for them and we can get them into those avenues,” said crime prevention officer Jordan Wieber of the Traverse City Police Department.

The Traverse City Police Department hopes this program will get people the help before it’s too late.

The Angel Program has helped more than 400 people since 2017.