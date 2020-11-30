Sponsor a Horse at the Peace Ranch in Grand Traverse County

It’s known for its equine-assisted therapy for people in need of mental health services. Peace Ranch in Grand Traverse County has been deemed an essential service during the pandemic for kids in foster care to adults needing trauma therapy.

Their services have become an invaluable resource for people year-round. That’s why they’re unveiling a first-ever sponsorship program that you can help with. The sponsorship will start on giving Tuesday, December 1.

For a link to the new sponsorship program click here.