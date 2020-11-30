MTM On The Road: Chateau Chantal Features Virtual Wine Tastings

You can enjoy a wine tasting safely and all from the comfort of your own home.

Chateau Chantal is offering virtual wine tastings this holiday season.

Their Holiday Warm-Up Tasting is taking place on Dec. 18. You can pick from two different 3-bottle wine packs.

Coming up in January, they’ll offer a Virtual Sensory Tasting to teach you all about how what you smell, see and hear can impact how your wine tastes.

For those looking to spice up their family zoom sessions or for a fun holiday party, you can book a private tasting.

The B&B at Chateau Chantal is still open and is the perfect place for a weekend getaway.

Our On The Road crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are giving these virtual tastings a try and showing us how it all works.