Moderna Officially Plans to Apply for Vaccine’s Emergency Authorization

Moderna announced Monday it is planning to apply for an emergency authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. and Europe.

Moderna says the vaccine is more than 94% effective at preventing the coronavirus and 100% effective at stopping severe cases of the virus.

This all comes as White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx plans to meet with President-elect Joe Biden’s team Monday to brief them on the nation’s response to the virus.

An FDA Vaccine Advisory Committee will meet on Dec. 10 to discuss Pfizer’s vaccine for emergency use.

Some doctors predict there should be enough doses for 20 million people by the end of the year.