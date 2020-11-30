Michigan Officials Report 10,428 New COVID-19 Cases, 98 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 10,428 new cases of the coronavirus and 98 additional COVID-19 deaths since Saturday.

The average number of new confirmed cases over the two days, Sunday and Monday, is 5,214 per day.

Michigan has now had 360,449 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 9,134 COVID-19 deaths.

Saturday the state was at 350,021 confirmed cases with 9,036 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers are updated every Saturday. Because of the holiday, recovered statistics were calculated on Wednesday.

As of November 25, 165,269 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Monday, the state reported 35 new school-related COVID-19 outbreaks, including outbreaks at Engadine Consolidated School, Manistee High School and Fremont High School.

When state lawmakers return to session for a few weeks in December, Gov. Whitmer wants them to focus on a COVID-19 stimulus bill.

Whitmer is pushing for the state legislature, which returns to session on Tuesday, to work on approving a proposed $100 million stimulus bill.

The governor’s office says the passing of a state stimulus bill will help support both struggling families and businesses.

A second national stimulus deal has stalled for months in Congress. She says it is still important to push for federal help, but “we simply cannot afford to wait.”

The Republican led state Legislature adjourns Dec. 17.

Moderna announced Monday it is planning to apply for an emergency authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. and Europe.

Moderna says the vaccine is more than 94% effective at preventing the coronavirus and 100% effective at stopping severe cases of the virus.

This all comes as White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx plans to meet with President-elect Joe Biden’s team Monday to brief them on the nation’s response to the virus.

An FDA Vaccine Advisory Committee will meet on Dec. 10 to discuss Pfizer’s vaccine for emergency use.

Some doctors predict there should be enough doses for 20 million people by the end of the year.

White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx plans to meet with President-elect Joe Biden’s team Monday.

She will be briefing them on the nation’s response to the virus.

She says they’ve developed databases over the last nine months that are bringing together information from across the country down to the county level.

The information includes who is being admitted to hospitals, who is getting sick, and where the virus is moving in communities.

Concerns are growing that Thanksgiving gatherings could fuel the already surging COVID-19 infection rates. Birx says anyone who traveled for the holiday should get tested.

And as cases rise, so do deaths caused by the virus.

Last week Michigan ranked third in the nation for the number of COVID-19 deaths. Detroit hospitals are reported to be at almost 90% capacity.

In California, new stay-at-home restrictions go in effect Monday in Los Angeles County, urging people to only gather with members of the same household.

And New York City plans to start reopening public schools for in person learning next Monday after shutting down a week ago for rising infection rates.

The long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine is in its final steps toward approval and distribution.

A panel at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will hold a meeting this week to discuss who should receive the vaccine first after approval.

“They will have further discussions on how to prioritize that vaccine primarily because we know that the vaccine will be available in very limited doses.”

An FDA Vaccine Advisory Committee will meet on Dec. 10 to discuss Pfizer’s vaccine for emergency use.

Some doctors predict there should be enough doses for 20 million people by the end of the year.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.