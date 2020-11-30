Michigan Close to Launch of Online Sports Betting

Online sports betting and gambling games in Michigan could start as earlier as next month.

All that’s left to clear the way is a group of legislators approving the new regulations at a Tuesday meeting.

In-person sports betting has been happening in the state since spring.

But mobile sports betting and internet poker and other online games must wait until the state’s casinos in Detroit and on tribal land get their licenses.

The Joint Committee on Administrative Rules will meet Tuesday to O.K. the new regulations.